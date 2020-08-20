Non-performing teachers will be shown the door: Samoon

J&K government has decided to start grading system for teachers for promotion and other service benefits.

In a video statement, Principal Secretary School Education Asgar Samoon said teachers should at least spend eight of 24 hours a day with students by taking online classes or engaging them in community classes.

“We are seriously thinking about having a grading system of teachers. If you will not spend time on students then you will not get your salaries,” Samoon said.

He said the department will be monitoring the performance of teachers. “Those who will perform their duties will get promotions and those who won’t do justice with their duties will be suspended or demoted. And if need arises we will terminate them as well. Do not take this teaching profession for granted,” Samoon said.

Samoon said the department does not want to ascertain whether the teachers (SSA and ReT) were recruited by Sarpanchas or someone else but those who are in service should perform their duties, instead of doing any “side business” or indulging in any “anti-national activity.”

Stating that imparting education to children was the only way to empower them, Samoon said ReT and SSA scheme were launched and implemented in J&K with a sole purpose to educationally empower children in rural and cut off areas.

“We have poor students in far off districts and we need to empower them by giving them education. ReT teachers were appointed at village level so that they can teach the students at village level,” he said.

Samoon said J&K has around 38,000 ReT teachers who have been recruited at local level but all of them did not participate in community classes.