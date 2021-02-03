Nonagenarian found dead inside SDH Kupwara

A 90-year-old person was found dead inside the Sub-district Hospital Kupwara on Wednesday morning.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar said that the deceased was believed to have entered the hospital to take shelter on Tuesday night.

He said that the deceased’s cause of death could be revealed only after the postmortem report is received.

Ambarkar said that an amount of Rs 70,000 was recovered from his possession. The deceased has been identified as Raj Muhammad Ghorsi, son of KalooGhorsi of Amrohi, Karnah.