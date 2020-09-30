Noora hospital conducts rare cardio procedure

A rare cardiology procedure wherein two holes (ASD and VSD) in heart were closed with two buttons like devices in a single procedure at Noora hospital.

The hospital authorities in a statement issue here said that the procedure was done by Dr Aadil Muhammad Lankar (Interventional pediatric cardiologist) with a team including Dr Wasim Salman (anesthetist) Rayees, Azhar, Cath lab Techs, and Owais Ahmad, Anes technician

“In view of general medical health awareness, Noora Hospital has state-of-art medical equips with heart-lung machine for CVTS.