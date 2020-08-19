North campus gets COVID warrior award

District administration, Baramulla while recognizing the contribution of north campus, University of Kashmir (KU) in fight against COVID19 has awarded it with COVID warrior award.

The award was received by Director of the campus on I-Day from District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, in presence of DIG, and SSP of the district.

The campus has been working with the administration towards mitigation and management of the pandemic. In this connection, two hostels of the campus have been converted into quarantine and isolation centers for the COVID patients. The staff of the campus has been rendering untiring duties at the centers with full dedication.