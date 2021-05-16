Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 1:23 AM

'North End Enterprises supplying oxygen to Govt hospitals, NGOs'

UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 1:23 AM
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
While most of oxygen concentration plants in J&K supply medical oxygen to government owned hospitals,  North End Enterprises (NEE) running an oxygen concentration plant at Sanat Nagar Industrial Estate Srinagar is catering to both the government hospitals and Non Government Organizations (NGOs), working tirelessly alongside the administration in its fight against the prevailing pandemic.

“It is also providing oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 positive patients isolated in home and those who are in need of oxygen,” said  Yasir Shafi, in charge of the plant.

