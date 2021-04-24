Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
April 24, 2021

North Kashmir gets oxygen generation plants

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 10:31 PM
Two high-capacity oxygen generation plants having 1000 Lpm each capacity were inaugurated at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara and SDH Sopore on Saturday.

Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather inaugurated the two plants during his tour of north Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din was also present during the inauguration of the oxygen generation plant at SDH Kupwara.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that both the plants have been made fully functional for the inhabitants of north Kashmir amidst COVID crisis.

DHSK also augmented the bedside high-flow oxygen machinery from two to 10 at SDH Kupwara.

