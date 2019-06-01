North Kashmir: Man found dead in Bandipora forests

A man was found dead in a forest area of Doban village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said that the man who had gone to a nearby forest last night to collect wood for making charcoal did not return home till today morning.

“Today morning when his family members went to search him they found his body lying in the forests. He had fallen from a tree and died on the spot, ” the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Chachee Chowan son of Rajwali Chowan, a resident of Doban village.

The official said that his body has been handed over to his family after all medico-legal formalities.