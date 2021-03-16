North Kashmir worker dies after falling from 1st floor of house in Srinagar

A 30-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died after falling from the first floor of a residential house in Chandpora area of Harwan in Srinagar where he was wrking as a helper.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Bashir Ahmad Khatana, son of Fazal Khatana of Kupwara, who was working at the residence of one Sheikh Yasir of Chandpora Harwan fell accidentally from the 1st floor of the residential house after which he was immediately rushed to Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, proceedings under section 174 have been initiated in this regard and investigation has been launched as per officials.