Not a single Kashmiri vaccinated during past 6 days: EJAC

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam Wednesday expressed concern over the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the past six days in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said, “Not a single person has been vaccinated during the past six days in Kashmir while there has been no paucity of the vaccine in Jammu.”

Shabnam said both the divisions needed to be treated equally and there should not be any irrational or uneven distribution.

He said that people who had got the first dose previously too had been left high and dry as their time for the next dose has arrived while there was no availability of the vaccine in Kashmir.

Shabnam also criticised the government’s alleged move of shifting five oxygen plants from Kashmir to Jammu.

He urged both the J&K government and the Government of India to come to the rescue of the general public at the earliest.