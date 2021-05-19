Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:59 AM

Not a single Kashmiri vaccinated during past 6 days: EJAC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:59 AM
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam Wednesday expressed concern over the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the past six days in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said, “Not a single person has been vaccinated during the past six days in Kashmir while there has been no paucity of the vaccine in Jammu.”

Trending News

Land mafia encroaches on state land in Anantnag village

Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

Shabnam said both the divisions needed to be treated equally and there should not be any irrational or uneven distribution.

He said that people who had got the  first dose previously too had been left high and dry as their time for the next dose has arrived while there was no availability of the vaccine in Kashmir.

Shabnam also criticised the government’s alleged move of shifting five oxygen plants from Kashmir to Jammu.

Latest News

Emotional video of minor girl sobbing for food after her father's death goes viral in Reasi

Land mafia encroaches on state land in Anantnag village

Jamiat-e-Hamdania pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

He urged both the J&K government and the Government of India to come to the rescue of the general public at the earliest.

Related News