Not taken into confidence for planning developmental works: DDC members

The District Development Council (DDC) members of Ganderbal district including DDC chairperson and vice chairperson Ganderbal Tuesday alleged that the administration was not taking them on board for various developmental projects.

DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq said that they were not taken into confidence before planning various developmental works pertaining to the people of the district for which they had been elected.

She said four months after they were elected, DDC members were still unclear about their role in the administrative structure and were getting a lukewarm response from the administration.

DDC Vice Chairperson Ganderbal Bilal Ahmad said that the administration and the departments were not cooperating with the elected representatives.

“We have seen an order from the Irrigation department about de-silting of a canal which has been approved without our knowledge and consultation,” he said.

Ahmad said that they had closed the office of the chairperson and VC and urged the divisional administration and Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the issue.