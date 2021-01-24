Noted businessman M Amin Tenga passes away

Prominent businessman Muhammad Amin Tenga of Nigeen passed away today after a brief spell of illness.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief over the demise of Mohammad Amin Tenga.

“He was known for social services and his deep love and association with the Mirwaiz Family. The deceased and his whole family had a close relationship with the Mirwaiz Family, and had been associated with the organisation and the movement since generations,” AAC said in a statement.

“Late Muhammad Amin Sahib had also a close association with the Shaheed-e-MillatMirwaizMoulana Muhammad Farooq and this relationship continued with the MirwaizDrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq,” it said.

“Unfortunately, owing to his continuous house arrest, the MirwaizDrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq could not lead the Namaaz-e-Janaazah of Muhammad Amin Sahib which was offered at Jama Masjid Srinagar however several leaders activists and supporters of the organisation besides a large gathering of people attended the funeral prayers,” it said.

Meanwhile, the AAC on behalf of its leadership especially the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir paid glowing tributes to Muhammad Amin Tenga and expressed condolence and solidarity with the deceased’s son Rauf Ahmad Tenga and other family members. It also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The deceased was the uncle of businessmen Javid Ahmed Tenga, Ishtiaq Ahmad Tenga and Tariq Ahmad Tenga.