Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:57 AM

Noted businessman M Amin Tenga passes away

AAC condoles demise
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:57 AM

Prominent businessman Muhammad Amin Tenga of Nigeen passed away today after a brief spell of illness.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief over the demise of Mohammad Amin Tenga.

“He was known for social services and his deep love and association with the Mirwaiz Family. The deceased and his whole family had a close relationship with the Mirwaiz Family, and had been associated with the organisation and the movement since generations,” AAC said in a statement.

“Late Muhammad Amin Sahib had also a close association with the Shaheed-e-MillatMirwaizMoulana Muhammad Farooq and this relationship continued with the MirwaizDrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq,” it said. 

Latest News

GDC Marh,GHSS Channi celebrate R-Day

BSF hoists tricolour on Indo-Pak border at Octroi BoP

R-Day celebrations held across Jammu

File Pic of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

World faces existential threats to climate, biodiversity: UN Chief

“Unfortunately, owing to his continuous house arrest, the MirwaizDrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq could not lead the Namaaz-e-Janaazah of Muhammad Amin Sahib which was offered at Jama Masjid Srinagar however several leaders activists and supporters of the organisation besides a large gathering of people attended the funeral prayers,” it said.

Meanwhile, the AAC on behalf of its leadership especially the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir paid glowing tributes to Muhammad Amin Tenga and expressed condolence and solidarity with the deceased’s son Rauf Ahmad Tenga  and other family members. It also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The deceased was the uncle of businessmen Javid Ahmed Tenga, Ishtiaq Ahmad Tenga and Tariq Ahmad Tenga. 

Related News