Noted religious scholar Manzoor Kirmani dies in road accident

Noted Islamic scholar and member of the Muslim Personnel Board, Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani died in a road accident in Kathua on Monday morning.

Kirmani was on way to Delhi when a vehicle, he was travelling in, met with an accident.

Kirmani was also Imam Jamia Masjid Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Jammu and Kashmir MutahidaMajlis-e-Ulema (MMU) expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Kirmani.

A statement of MMU issued here paid rich tributes to Kirmani for his religious and social services in Handwara and Kupwara and said the deceased’s family was highly respected in the area.

“Whenever the MMU President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to visit Handwara and Kupwara, the deceased would play a pivotal role in making the programmes successful,” the MMU statement said.

It said that Kirmani was a pious person and a man of noble character.

“The MMU on behalf of its members, especially its patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially with Kirmani’s brother Mufti NizamuddinNadwi,” the MMU statement said. “MMU prays for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.”

Apni Party President AltafBukhari also expressed shock and grief over his death and said that the deceased was a great soul known for his vast social circles.

“The deceased was very pious personality and a great thinker who will always be remembered for his contributions in the field of religion and other social welfare activities,” Bukhari said in a statement issued here.

He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to his family, relatives, friends and associates to bear this huge loss.

“May Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to the departed soul. On behalf of the Apni Party, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for endurance to them to face this difficult time,” Bukhari said.

National Conference (NC) senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan also expressed grief over the death of Kirmani.

A statement of NC issued here said that Ramzan prayed for the peace to the departed and much needed fortitude to the bereaved on their inconsolable loss.

He said that the passing away of Kirmani, an erudite personality of Handwara, had created a void in the socio-religious and literary circles of the region. He said the deceased would be remembered for his services in the field of religion.

“The passing away of KirmaniSahab has personally grieved me. I express my heartfelt sympathies with the family members of his on their bereavement. I also express my unison with them in this difficult time and pray to the Almighty Allah to bestow highest echelons to the deceased in Jannat,” he said.

Former bureaucrat Shah Faesal Monday also condoledKirmani’s death.

Taking to Twitter, Faesal said, “Hard to believe that ManzoorKirmani sahib would go so soon. An amazing human being, a progressive thinker, a social activist and a friend to all.ManzoorKirmanisb will be missed badly (sic).”

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul QayoomWani also expressed grief on Kirmani’s death.

A statement of JKCSF issued here said that Kirmani was a pious human being with great qualities.

Wani said that the deceased was a famous religious scholar and had contributed a lot in the field of religion besides his remarkable social work.

He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Wani expressed sympathy and solidarity with the entire Kirmani family of Handwara.

Kashmir News Service also condoled the death of Kirmani, expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.