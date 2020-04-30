Notify appropriate space for woman in distress: HC to Govt

J&K High Court has directed Social Welfare department to notify appropriate spaces for women in distress for making complaints of domestic violence.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal said it was essential for the department to consider ease of access to the women in distress, as a basis for notifying the authority.

The Court directed the department to examine this aspect of the matter and consider notifying such appropriate spaces so that women in difficulty have easy access to them.

The bench was hearing its suomoto Public Interest Litigation on the difficulty the women in distress and others face during the lockdown.

The direction came after additional advocate general, Amit Gupta drew attention of the Court towards the orders passed by the deputy commissioners identifying the locations of the safe spaces for the victims of domestic violence. The government informed the Court that 1,314 calls were received from the affected persons on the emergency number 181 from March 24 to April 24, of which 65 were related to violence against women.

The remaining 956 calls were reported by migrant labourers, who were in distress on account of the lock down. The government, however, said extensive publicity was being given for putting information regarding measures available for the victims of domestic violence in the public domain.

With regard to designation of informal safe spaces for women for reporting domestic violence or abuse without alerting the perpetrators, the department reported to the Court that it has notified Anganwadi workers for the reason as women complainants would not be comfortable in expressing their personal issues with the male members of the society.

In response to the report, the Court observed that women in distress would not have easy access to Anganwadi workers. “Ease of access has to be a primary concern for notifying an authority, especially in the urban areas,” the Court said. “It may not be correct that woman as a rule would be uncomfortable in making a complaint against the violence to male members of the society”.

Observing that in its earlier order it has overlooked certain other specific groups who need special protection, the Court said these include senior citizens, children, disabled and transgenders who need attention as well.

While the Court held that abuse and violence against children as well as violence against transgenders was rampant in the society, it said just like violence against women such violence may have aggravated in the lockdown situation and resultant confinement.

The court said its directions in April 16 order, would squarely apply to these groups of the community as well.

The Court asked the department and member secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority to examine the requirements and steps necessary to mitigate the complaints and difficulties of victims of elderly abuse, child violence, violence against disabled and transgenders J&K and Ladakh.