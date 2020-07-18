Notifying 'strategic areas' attempt to alter destiny of Kashmiris: PC

Slamming the decisions by the Administrative Council for notifying “strategic areas” for the armed forces, Peoples Conference senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil on Saturday said such moves were meant to “alter, unrecognisably, the destiny of the people of Kashmir.”

In a statement Vakil, while asserting that the proposal was aimed at taking complete control of these strategic areas, said construction activities in strategic areas was a “ruse” to allow “changing demographics and population ratio in Kashmir.”

“Why should the government need to give a go-ahead by Control of Building Operations Act-1988 and the J&K Development Act-1970? These laws require compliance of Master Plan, building bye-laws and land use rules. The government is otherwise empowered to acquire land for defence purposes under existing laws,” he said.

Stressing that Delhi seems to be on a “one-way trip to disaster in Kashmir”, Vakil said as much as the saner and rational elements were hoping against hope that good sense might prevail in Delhi, the government of India on the other hand seems to be “goading Kashmiris every day.”

“This whole exercise is shocking and it will have long term consequences. The fight in Kashmir has always been between the unionists and the separatists. One fails to understand whose side Delhi is on. The unionists have been left red-faced and humiliated – rendered to helpless mute bystanders – while non locals sit across a table and decide on the fate and destiny of the inhabitants of J&K,” he said.

Vakil said it was ironical that in the midst of COVID19, the administration actually has the time to come up with such “lengthy gibberish.”

“A state where COVID is truly on rampage and where the administration is so drowned in a world of its own that you can’t find a tablet of the life saving drug Remdesivir, they have the audacity of sitting across a table, bring in changes meant to alter unrecognisably the destiny of the people of Kashmir. These are sad days. And now it seems certain that Delhi is keen to push the Kashmiris to the wall. The damage being inflicted is irreversible,” said Vakil.