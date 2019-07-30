Notorious drug peddler arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore: Kashmir Police

Kashmir, Latest News
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a “notorious” drug peddler in Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

The police identified the arrested drug peddler as Arif Hussain Lone son of Abdul Hamid Lone resident of Lorihama Rafiabad.

“He was arrested near Baghat Achabal raea of Sopore and huge quantity of Dicyclomine Fortaspas  Tramadol HCL tablets have been recovered from his possession,” a police spokesperson said in press statement.

He said that a case FIR No 213/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up.

