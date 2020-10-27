Kashmir, Latest News
Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Centre notifies land law

‘All land available for purchase except agricultural land’
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 2:27 PM
Aerial view of Srinagar. Author: KennyOMG
Aerial view of Srinagar. Author: KennyOMG/Wikipedia

Anyone can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the Government of India has notified land laws. However, agricultural land is not available for buying.

In a release, the ministry of home affairs has said that the order will be called the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.

The order comes into force with immediate effect. The General Clauses Act, 1897 applies for the interpretation of this Order as it applies for interpretation of laws in force in the territory of India, the order stated, reported Times Now.

Gazette for UT of J&K and LadakhDownload

