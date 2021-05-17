Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 5:14 PM

Now, Kashmir University loses Assistant Professor to COVID-19

The teacher's death comes a day after Head of the E&C Engineering Department at the varsity's IOT Zakura succumbed to the virus at JLNM Hospital Srinagar.
Image source: Kashmir University
Assistant Professor at Kashmir University’s Zoology Department, Dr Mustahson Farooq died on Monday after contracting COVID-19.

The teacher’s death comes a day after Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at the varsity’s Institute of Engineering Zakura succumbed to the virus at JLNM Hospital Srinagar.

News agency KNO quoted KUs registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir confirming that Dr Mustahson Farooq Fazili who was tested positive for COVID-19 died today.

Jammu and Kashmir, like rest of India, is currently witnessing a severe 2nd COVID-19 wave with a rising mortality rate.

Although daily infections have marginally come down for the past few days, the union territory has been consistently reporting 24-hourly deaths in over fifties.

