Now, revenue officer from south Kashmir's Pulwama dismissed by J&K govt under recently invoked Article 311

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dismissed a revenue officer from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district without any formal enquiry under the recently invoked Article 311 ” in the interest of the security of the state”.

The dismissal of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar Pulwama II under sub-clause c of the proviso to clause 2 of Article 311 comes two days after a government teacher in north Kashmir’s Kupwara was dismissed under the same Article.

An order issued by the General Administration Department while confirming Wani’s dismissal said the J&K Lieutenant Governor had been satisfied that the decision had been taken “in the interest of the security of the state” adding it was “not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case”.

The J&K government had recently set up a task force for recommending the names of such employees to be dismissed under Article 311.