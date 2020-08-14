Nowgam attack: J&K parties condemn killing of 2 policemen

Several political parties on Friday expressed anguish and sorrow over the killing of two policemen in an attack in Nowgam locality here.

While condemning the killings, National Conference spokesperson said violence in all its forms was despicable and has no scope in the contemporary world. “It only leaves behind the account of inevitable loss and prolonged grief,” he said. “I express solidarity with kith and kin of the slain cops, Ishfaq Ayob and Fayaz Ahmed who lost their lives. I pray for eternal repose to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved families. I also pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Violence doesn’t provide a solution to any problem but leaves behind a trail of destruction and pain.”

Peoples Democratic Party while condemning the killings conveyed sympathies to bereaved families of slain police personnel.

A party spokesperson said violence of last three decades has taken a heavy toll on people in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and other losses besides irreparable loss of human lives.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) while condemning the Nowgam attack termed it an “inhuman act.”

“Violence is not a solution but a gigantic impediment that spreads hatred. In any of its manifestations, violence is unacceptable in a civilized society, regardless of political, ideological or religious motivations,” said a JKAP spokesman.

He observed it was highly unfortunate and heartrending that Kashmir continues to lose precious lives to senseless violence which has only aggravated sufferings of people over the years.

“The attackers have no respect for human lives and are only adding to the tragedies of the ill-fated families which must be condemned by one and all,” he said, while extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery of the injured policeman.

Awami National Conference (ANC) also condemned killing of two police personnel.

In a statement, President ANC, Begum Khalida Shah said killing of any human was against tenants of all religions.

Terming the attack as “inhuman act”, senior Vice President, ANC Muzafar Shah said “it was most unfortunate that violence and gun continues to consume precious lives of people especially youth of J&K and has been adding to pain and miseries of people with each passing day.”

While extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured policemen, ANC demanded an end to gun culture from both sides. The party President urged India and Pakistan to initiate a fruitful dialogue to have everlasting peace in the sub-continent.