NSS KU announces results of online contest

Office of the Programme Coordinator, NSS University of Kashmir (KU) on Wednesday declared the results of the online contest titled, “NSS fights COVID19″which was held last month.

In a statement Musavir Ahmad, Programme Coordinator, NSS said that the contest was intended to provide students with an opportunity to depict their perception of the altered worldview before, during and after the COVID19 pandemic, using a wide range of creative mediums.

He said the contest evoked a huge response and attracted a wider number of entries with about 669 participants applying online from all across the Valley.

The contest covered a wide spectrum of creative fields ranging from poster making to video making to essay writing to photograph, poetry and storytelling.

Sharing details of the results, Ahmad revealed the first position in poster making was bagged by Danish Jahangir from Amar Singh College and in the video making segment Wajid Farooq from Business School of the KU stood first.

The award for the best essay and best photo went to Iram Gulzar of College for Women, MA Road and Uznain Nazir, Department of Computer Applications, KU respectively.

In the poetry writing and storytelling, Fozia Shafi of the School of Law, KU and Syed Faisal Shah of the Business School, KU emerged as winners respectively.

He said the prize distribution ceremony will be held once the normal academic activities were resumed at the University. He said the participants will receive their email certificates in their registered emails.

Ahmad said the student community has hailed the move of the NSS saying that the contest was a means to give expression to their experiences in the lockdown period.