NTPHC still a distant dream for Handwara villagers

Residents of Sarmarg and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Friday alleged that although the health sub center located at Sarmarg was upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in a previous cabinet decision in 2014 but that project remained confined to papers only.

Residents said that soon after the cabinet decision of up gradation of health sub center, a doctor was deputed here but after a few months he left coming here due to the reasons best known to the concerned authorities.

They said that after the announcement of up gradation of health center to NTPHC, their happiness had no bounds but with the passage of time it started to fade away due to the cold response from concerned authorities in implementing the cabinet decision on ground.

“After moving from pillar to post to get their demand redressed, Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) in the year 2019 started to work on a six room building meant for NTPHC Sarmarg but that was limited to the earth work only and no concrete work was carried,” said Sarpanch Abdul Rasheed Bhat.

“We are unable to figure out that after the earth work was carried for plinth and construction material was dumped at the site, why construction work has not been carried out after the passage of several years,” said Ghulam Rasool a local.

Residents said that if constructed, the NTPHC would cater to several villages including Sarmarg, Check Sarmarg, Monidora, Khanbal, Zaferkhani, Lachampora and Dogripora.

They said that the area they belong remains cutoff during winters for several days from district headquarters which takes a toll on them during medical emergencies.

“We have brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials numerous times and from Secretariat to Directorate office we have knocked at every door but till then no concrete and tangible step has been taken in this regard,” said a local youth.

Residents have sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that the genuine demands of people are fulfilled.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam told Greater Kashmir that he will take up the matter with higher officials of health department to find out the reason that why the sub center has not been upgraded.