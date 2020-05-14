'Number of returnees exceeds 50,000'

The J&K government on Thursday said more than 50,000 J&K residents who were stranded in different parts of the country and abroad have returned home in the past few weeks.

Principal Secretary and Government Spokesperson, Rohit Kansal said the number of returnees exceeded 50,000 with the evacuation of over 900 J&K residents including 400 students from Maharashtra.

“The stranded people are being evacuated by special Shramik train today. This will be the 6th train. All others need not to worry as everyone is being facilitated,” Kansal said.

Amid the evacuation of J&K residents from different states, the left out persons have urged the J&K administration for their early evacuation.

A group of Kashmiris stranded in Meerut Uttar Pradesh said they were stuck for last 50 days and were subjected to mental trauma.

“We are getting disturbed with each passing day. We want to come home. We have already submitted all the details and contacted the administration on April 08 but there is no response from their side,” said Mudasir in an email to Greater Kashmir.