Nursing Colleges of IUST commemorates World Health Day

The Nursing Colleges of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized two seminars to commemorate the World Health Day, with the special focus on this year’s theme-Building a Fairer, Healthier World.

The seminar was held at Alamdaar College of Nursing and Medical Technology of IUST. The Principal of the college Prof MehmoodaRegu in her address called for a collective approach in eliminating health inequities, in order to bring people together to build a fairer and healthier world.

The seminar also highlighted WHO’s constitutional principles that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.

The seminar also focused on COVID-19 pandemic which hit all countries hard while having maximum impact on those communities which are more exposed to the diseases.

Meanwhile another seminar was held at Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCNMT) to commemorate World Health Day.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. A M Shah was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In his address, he emphasized the importance of good health and highlighted the social and emotional impact of COVID-19.

He said there should be a fair and equitable distribution of health care facilities.

Registrar IUST Prof. NaseerIqbal while speaking at the occasion emphasized that health care institutions including nursing institutions should be given first and foremost importance, as health is the most valuable asset of every individual.

Deputy Director Health Services Scheme Kashmir, DrAb Rashid Najar was the Guest of honour at the occasion. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of joint effort to end inequality to achieve better life standards.

Senior consultant JLNM Hospital, Dr Syed ArifHussain highlighted the risk factors for pain and its cure.

Earlier, Principal SMMCNMT, AsmatParveen highlighted the importance of public health services and health care resources.

“Nurses are the frontline healthcare workers especially during tough times like COVID-19 and more focus should be laid on providing quality education to nursing students,” she said.