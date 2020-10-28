Nursing students oppose offline exam by BGSBU

The students of Nursing College of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) are up in arms against the varsity’s decision to hold their exams in offline mode.

The University authorities, according to students, have issued a notification stating that the first year exam of 2019-batch BSc students will be held in December. However, the students have opposed the move saying that they were not ready to appear in the exams.

“Our course started in October 2019 and as per routine, one year was supposed to be completed in November this year,” a group of aggrieved students said. “Soon after our course started, our vacations were announced and later the Colleges were closed in March due to COVID19 lockdown. From August this year the authorities started teaching us second year course.”

The students said it was not possible for them to simultaneously focus on first as well second year courses. “The University has not even mentioned about any relaxation in syllabus. It is also indecisive about the mode of exam, which has left us in a state of despair,” the student said. “Earlier all students couldn’t attend online classes due to non availability of high-speed internet.”

A University official however said the students regularly attended the classes from October 2019 to March 2020 and a major portion of syllabus was covered. “The exams were deferred due to COVID19 outbreak,” the official said.

The official said the Colleges started teaching course of second year to students to avoid their academic losses. “The theory portion of first year was complete and only clinical part was pending. We decided to teach them second year course and later conduct the practical of clinical portion for first and second year simultaneously,” the official said.

He said the notification for conducting first year exam of nursing students was issued in wake of the student demand to conduct their exam.

“Students approached us and demanded their exams should be conducted. Still if students have any grievance, they can approach the University authorities with their issues,” he said, adding that the University has not decided about mode of exams.