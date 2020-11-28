Nursing students stage protest, demand online exams

Nursing students from different colleges on Saturday staged a protest at Press Enclave demanding their exams to held in online mode.

“Our session started last year in June but due to the abrogation of Article 370, we were not able to attend the classes and due to the communication blockade we could not attend our online classes,” said a student. The students said that due to the COVID19 pandemic they could not attend the practical classes and hence the syllabus remained incomplete.

“Since our session started, we attended the practical classes for less than 15 days and hence do not know the basic things a first year old student should know”, said a student.

“We appeal the authorities to conduct our exams in online mode instead of offline mode, as we come from far flung areas and travel is impossible during this harsh winter.” Also, we request the concerned authorities to keep in view the pandemic wave and redress our genuine demand, the students further said.