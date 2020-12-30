Obtaining Golden Card a challenge: RTI Movement

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded that the process of granting health insurance card also called Golden Cards to people should be simplified as currently many needy people are made to wait for months.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that people especially those belonging to economically weaker sections of the society are facing challenges in getting free treatment in Govt and private hospitals as they have not been provided the Golden Cards. “Those who have applied, haven’t received it for a long time and many are not even being registered due to some technical issues especially in Chadoora area of Budgam district. This includes some cancer patients as well who are moving from pillar to post.”

‘In areas like Wathoora , Gopalpora in Chadoora people are totally denied the Golden Cards for some technical reasons as these areas according to Khidmat Center officials are not registered on the online portal. This is an official apathy and people are made to suffer. Even cancer patients haven’t been provided Golden cards which is a matter of concern. On one hand PM Modi launches special health insurance scheme Sahat for J&K, and on the other side people are even denied basic service of Golden Card,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar said in the statement.

He appealed authorities especially Director Health Services Kashmir, DC Budgam and CMO Budgam to redress the issue.