Kashmir, Today's Paper
Octogenarian dies in road accident in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:21 AM

An octogenarian man died in an accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday evening.

Police said that an unknown Scooty-borne person hit the octogenarian man in Gagal area of Lolab, resulting in serious injuries to him.

“He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said. Police identified the deceased as ManglooKhatana, son of Shamsdin of GagalLolab.

Police has registered a case in this regard and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

