Of 1.33 lakh sanctioned houses, just 36,650 completed under PMAY-G

The Government of India (GoI) has put onus on the “disturbed situation” and COVID-19 pandemic for the delay in completion of houses sanctioned under flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

Jammu and Kashmir is far behind the target as it has completed only 36,650 as of February since the launch of this scheme by the GoI as per the figures dished out by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

“Under the PMAY-G, a target of 1,65,766 houses has been given to J&K of which, 1,33,259 beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses and 36,650 houses have been completed as on 5th February 2021,” an official document reads. “The delay in completion of houses is due to the cases of disturbed situation within J&K, unwillingness of the beneficiary, migration, death of beneficiaries without legal heir, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the State, and COVID-19 pandemic.”

The houses sanctioned to the eligible beneficiaries of J&K are targeted for completion by March 2022.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), the targets are set annually on the basis of availability of eligible beneficiaries, achievements of target allocated during the preceding years and proposal of the states and union territories.

After allocation of annual targets, further distribution amongst the beneficiaries in various districts, blocks and villages is done by the states and UTs.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) was introduced with the view to boost the ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

The GoI came up with the vision to fulfill the ‘Housing for All’ scheme by the year 2022.

The Prime Minister had given the clarion call of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016.

So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 percent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).