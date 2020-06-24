Official reports at odds on dumping of waste in Wular

Different official agencies responsible for conservation of Wular Lake have given conflicting reports on the dumping of solid waste close to the Asia’s largest fresh water body.

Official communiqués accessed by Greater Kashmir show conflicting reports on the dumping of the waste close to the Wular, which was designated a Ramsar Site in 1990 under the Ramsar Convention.

Set-up by UNESCO in 1971, Ramsar Convention is a global treaty focusing on management and protection of important wetlands.

A joint committee constituted by the J&K government in its reply before National Green Tribunal (NGT) on a matter relating to dumping of solid waste in Kashmir’s wetlands, submits: “Coordinator Water Management, Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) vide letter dated 9-07-2019 reports that earlier Nussu Zalwan was a demarcated dumping site for dumping of municipal solid waste which was located near the Wular banks.

The report says it was after the intervention of WUCMA and the district administration that the said site has now been vacated; besides the waste lying at the site was being treated by MC Bandipora to mitigate the pollution arising out of accumulation of waste.

“Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bandipora in his status report . . . has also reported that old dumping site of solid waste located close to Wular lake has been completely closed. The dumped solid waste has been buried in trenches and covered by earth filling. A new site has been identified by the district administration which is quite away from the lake and having no chance of this dumping material to flow into the lake.”

However, there are at least two official reports that contradict the joint committee’s report.

Councillor, Ward 7 MC Bandipora, Nargis Begum of Nussu, in her communiqué to NGT dated 19-2-2020 states: “We would seek your personal intervention in addressing the serious problem of our area where local municipal committee of Bandipora is dumping the municipal solid waste at our area called Zalwan Nussu.

“This is very dangerous as the area is located on the banks of Wular lake which is a Ramsar site. The act is violating the municipal solid waste rules 2016”. Nussu Zalwan falls along eastern shore of the Wular.

Another official report pertains to Ningli Tarzoo located along western shore of the Wular lake. The WUCMA in its notice on 17.03.2020 addressed to Executive Officer Municipal Council Sopore mentions: “An offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 has been committed by you by dumping of solid waste in compartment no. 02 of forest Ningli Range Sopore, which is a part of Wular Lake falling within the delineated peripheral boundary pillar no. 509/510.

“The said dumping site has been selected without the prior consultation of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority. The dumping of solid waste within the Wular demarcation is an offence under rule 4(2) of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules 2017 read with sections 15 and 17 of Environmental Protection Act, 1986”.