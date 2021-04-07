Officials Undecided Whether 3 Year Diploma From Technical Institutes Equals 10+2 | Diploma holders face denial of college admissions, govt jobs

The fate of hundreds of 3-year diploma holders is hanging in balance as the government degree colleges deny admission to these students in undergraduate courses.

The students have completed their three year diploma from different technical institutes and want to pursue graduation courses from colleges. But the students are denied admission in degree colleges for not having done their 10+2 from JK Board affiliated schools.

The issue came to fore after a student complained that she was denied admission in degree college for not having done 10+2 course.

“My diploma was not considered equivalent to 10+2 course and I was denied admission by the college administration,” the student said.

The students possessing three-year diploma certificates are subjected to mental depression by denying admission in colleges. Also, the issue over granted equivalence of their diploma to 10+2 course is caught in official wrangles.

“I approached Kashmir University authorities to get an equivalence certificate of 3 year diploma to 10+2 course but I was denied the same. The officials said the J&K Board was competent to grant the equivalence certificate for the course,” the student said.

The diploma holders are facing hurdles to get admissions in the colleges at a time when the Government of India (GoI) has launched National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 with broader choice for students to study the subjects of their choice.

Notably, the Board of Technical Education (BOTE) has taken up the matter with the skill development department to grant equivalence of 10+2 course with three years diploma course.

However, the issue is caught in official wrangles at government level while the students continue to remain deprived from pursuing higher education in Colleges.

In a letter addressed to Principal Secretary Skill Development Department, the director BOTE has stated that scores of students approached the Board for issuing equivalency of 10+2 qualification to three years diploma conducted by JK BOTE for the purpose of jobs in J&K.

“JKSSRB is not considering the application of polytechnic diploma holders wherein 10+2 qualification is prescribed,” the letter reads.

The director has stated that the J&K government has not issued any order wherein students with diploma can apply for government jobs requiring 10+2 qualification.

“However the government of Haryana has issued such instructions which states that all diploma courses or minimum two years duration awarded by the Haryana State BOTE, Panchkula are equivalent to 10+2 qualification for the purpose of recruitment in government jobs in Haryana State,” the letter reads.

The director BOTE has urged the skill development department to issue orders in this regard wherein candidates with 3 years diploma from the BOTE also become eligible for J&K government jobs wherein eligibility of 10+2 qualification is prescribed.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar when contacted said the matter will be looked into.

“As far as I remember, I think I have already done some research on it. I will check if it is the same issue which i have put up with the department for consideration,” he said.