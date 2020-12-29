Kashmir, Today's Paper
OGW held in Baramulla: Police

OGW wanted for motivating young boys to join Hizb arrested in north Kashmir: Police
Police today arrested an over ground worker (OGW) of TRF and recovered three handgrenades from his possession.

A police official identified the arrested OGW as Asif Gull and said that he was working with TRF, an off-shoot of LeT militant outfit’.

“The arrested person revealed that he was in contact with one local militant Abid besides was  in contact of Hyder @ Jajja, Usman (FT)  and Inayatullah and also arranged logistic for them,” said Abdul Qayoom, senior superintendent of police Baramulla.

Giving details of the incident, the SSP said that based on specific input a naka of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces was established near Jehlum Stadium Baramulla.

“At around 6 pm, a maruti car bearing no JK05G 1675 passed through the area. On seeing the naka. The driver of the vehicle tried to escape, however alert Naka party intercepted the vehicle. During search of the vehicle, three grenades, besides cash worth Rs 13000 was recovered from the vehicle,” said SSP Baramulla,” he said.

He said in this connection an  FIR No 218/2020 stands registered in police station Baramulla and further investigation has been taken up.

