Old building gutted in PTS Manigam

A two-storey building of Police Training School Manigam was gutted on Monday evening.

Reports said the fire started from one of the estates’ buildings at PTS Manigam in Ganderbal district here around 8 pm on Monday. The fire engulfed the whole building and it was gutted completely as fire tenders attempted to prevent the fire from spreading.

Station House Officer police station Ganderbal Khurshid Ahmed said it was a wooden structure and was being used as a store room.

He said fire was brought under control but the structure was completely gutted. He said the cause of the fire was believed to be short circuit.

Principal PTS Manigam Suhail Ahmed said the fire was brought under control.

“It was an old building. No one was injured in the blaze,” he said.