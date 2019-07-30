Omar Abdullah seeks CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into ‘fake’ government orders being circulated on the social media.

“This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte.The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin,” Omar said on Twitter. This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte.The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin. https://t.co/NhnC9xxeSg— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 30, 2019

Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik while trying to allay fears over the reported plans to abrogate Article 35A had said that the government orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid.

“There has been no valid order by the government. All the orders are invalid,” Governor Malik said on the sidelines of a function at SKICC in Srinagar.