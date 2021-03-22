Omar Abdullah welcomes LoC, IB ceasefire

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday welcomed the restoration of ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) between New Delhi and Islamabad.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the provincial review meeting of NC’s parent body, Youth National Conference, NC Women’s Wing, and segment in charges at the party’s NawaiSubh headquarters, he said the measures would prove more beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir than to anybody else.

He said that the measures should act as a stepping stone for greater interaction between the two neighboring countries for the resolution of all impending issues between them.

The former chief minister said that the idea of struggle for restoration of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue to guide the party’s steps in the future as well.

“We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully keeping up with the founding principles of our party, which throughout the breadth of its being has not let violence and prejudice overwhelm it,” he said.

Abdullah said that the enemies of J&K did not leave any chance to weaken NC since it had been guarding the culture, identity and distinctive political character of J&K zealously.

“NC is determined to fight for the rights of people of J&K and will continue to strive for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among the people and bringing about overall development in the region,” he said.

The NC vice president said that the party would have to take a leap to rise up to the expectations of people to give voice to their aspirations and work for their development needs.

He impressed upon them to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Besides the party matters, Abdullah also took a detailed review of the NC’s ongoing membership process across Kashmir province and the reorganisation of party’s youth wing.

On the recent DDC poll results he said, “People across J&K gave their stamp of approval by giving NC a thumping mandate. The results were a clear cut answer to those who prior to elections were making sweeping judgments on our party’s relevance.”