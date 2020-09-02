Omar chairs meet of NC's south zone functionaries

National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah Wednesday chaired a meeting party’s south zone functionaries at party headquarters here.

A statement said party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, GA Shah, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Hasnain Masoodi, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Showkat Hussain, Altaf Kaloo, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, Imran Nabi Dar and advocate Riyaz Khan spoke on the occasion.

Besides, other members including Shammi Oberoi, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir, Salman Ali Sagar and Sabiya Qadri were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion the participants unanimously reiterated their support to the efforts of the party President, Farooq Abdullah for restoration of the constitutional position of J&K, which was unconstitutionally and unilaterally read down on August 5 last year, said the statement.

They participants also raised the issue of prolonged incarceration of many mainstream political leaders and other grassroots level workers. While expressing outrage on the continuous incarceration of party workers and functionaries, the participants said kith and kin of those in detention were worried about their wellbeing, and have had no respite since August last year.

The participants also highlighted the trepidation of people in their areas on account of the previous clampdown and subsequent COVID19 induced lockdown. Speaking on the occasion, the functionaries also highlighted the widespread administrative inertia, development deficit and unaccountability on ground. The meeting continued for five hours and saw active participation of each and every functionary.

Among others Syed Tauqeer Ahmed, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, Muhammad Kahlil Bandh, Ghulam Nabi Bhat Adigami, Muhammad Abbas Dar, Abdul Rahman Tantray, Safdar Khan, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Shabir Kullay and others also attended the meeting.

The NC Vice President while addressing the meeting asked the party functionaries to remain in touch with people and highlight issues of public importance in their respective constituencies. The functionaries discussed various issues concerning the party in particular and people in general.