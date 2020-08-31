Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 2:17 AM

Omar condemns use of force on Muharram processions

File Photo of Omar Abdullah
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the use of force on mourners during an Ashura procession, saying the unprecedented crackdown goes against all norms in a civilised society.

“Our unequivocal condemnation of the completely unwarranted use of force, including pellets, against Muharram mourners. This unprecedented crackdown goes against all norms that a civilised society would expect,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

He was reacting to the use of force by police on the mourners in some parts of the city here on Saturday and Sunday. Police fired tear smoke shells and pellets on the mourners leading to injuries to several of them.

