Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 11:58 PM

Omar condoles demise of NC member

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 11:58 PM
File Pic

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh who was Vice President of block Ratsuna in Beerwah.

In his condolence message, Omar prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the inconsolable loss.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

“Qadir Sahib’s demise has created a void in the socio-political landscape of Beerwah. He will be remembered for his people friendly, pious and humane disposition. He was an astute political worker and above all a thorough gentleman. I pay my homage to him,” Omar said.

Among others, the party’s central zone President, Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr Mohd Shafi, Prof Abdul Majeed Matoo and Abdul Ahad Dar also expressed grief over the demise.

Related News