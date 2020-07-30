Omar condoles demise of NC member

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh who was Vice President of block Ratsuna in Beerwah.

In his condolence message, Omar prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the inconsolable loss.

“Qadir Sahib’s demise has created a void in the socio-political landscape of Beerwah. He will be remembered for his people friendly, pious and humane disposition. He was an astute political worker and above all a thorough gentleman. I pay my homage to him,” Omar said.

Among others, the party’s central zone President, Ali Muhammad Dar, Dr Mohd Shafi, Prof Abdul Majeed Matoo and Abdul Ahad Dar also expressed grief over the demise.