Omar congratulates newly sworn in Union Council of ministers

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday congratulated newly sworn in Union Council of ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations to all the ministers who were administered oath of office this evening. Best wishes as you begin a new term serving the citizens of our country,” Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former chief minister said it was a pity that health issues had kept former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley out of the Cabinet.

“It’s a pity to not see people like @arunjaitley & @SushmaSwaraj among the ministers today. I wish them both well as they deal with the health issues that have kept them out of union cabinet,” he said.

