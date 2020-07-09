Omar interacts with NC's Kargil unit via video conference

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday interacted with members of party’s Kargil unit through video conferencing where party affairs were deliberated upon.

The party chief spokesperson, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and Treasurer Shammi Oberoi were also part of the interaction.

While interacting with Kargil unit functionaries including Qamar Ali Akhoon, Kargil, Faroz Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Haneefa Jan and others, Omar took stock of the party activities in Kargil.

He appreciated the Kargil unit for their perseverance and conviction during the most trying times and hoped they will keep up with the hard work and dedication towards making the party stronger at grassroots level.

“We are in an unprecedented situation, which calls for a unified approach based on compassion and spirit of togetherness, the trademark of our politics,” Omar said.

He also inquired from functionaries about working of the party unit amid prevailing COVID19 crises. Omar underscored that the primary duty of the political class was to serve people and that during prevailing crises it becomes more obligatory for party workers and functionaries to be in constant touch with people.