Omar's poll boycott remarks reflect NC's arrogance: Andrabi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday said the statement of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah that he would not contests elections till J&K remains a Union Territory reflects arrogance of his party.

“They fought elections in J&K for more than seven decades. Their politics led us all to bloodshed; they divided us on regional, communal and linguistic basis to remain in power. It will be a gift from them to the people if they disappear from the political scene in J&K,” said Andrabi.

She said National Conference dealt with the state like a “public limited company” and the party “wasted” 70 years of people on “immature and hollow slogans.”

She said contribution of National Conference’s long rule was just “exploitation of people’s sentiments.” “It is the age of the fresh minds to lead J&K in politics and there is no need now for the exploiters. They are a story of failures. They always dodged Panchayat elections while in power. They boycotted Panchayat polls last year. Panchayats were successfully elected by the people. The government has now gone to the doorsteps of people even in remotest areas. Without these dream-merchants, J&K will go ahead and elect fresh leaders in the days to come,” said Andrabi.

She said it was loudly cleared by Union Home Minister on the floor of Parliament that the statehood of J&K will be restored as soon as the law and order situation in J&K improves.

“Then what is the fun of such hue and cry. Let the law and order situation in J&K improve which has worsened because of these past rulers who allowed the situation to be out of hand for their personal-interests”, said Andrabi.

She said change was the rule of the nature and the “change in J&K has happened for good of people. She asked Omar to “learn from the change and behave maturely by trying to read the writing on the wall.”