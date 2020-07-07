On-line registration of properties to start from mid-July

Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) and Inspector General Registration, Dr Pawan Kotwal, on Tuesday reviewed preparedness for launch of On-line Registration of properties being carried out under National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in Srinagar district under phase-I.

According to official statement, while inspecting the offices of Registrar Srinagar and Sub Registrars, Dr Kotwal asked the Additional Inspector General Registration Gulzar Ahmad and Registrar Srinagar, Masarat Hashmi to take all possible steps for ensuring the start of On-line Registration of properties from mid July.

Dr Kowal said that the on-line registration is bound to facilitate the clients for timely registration of the sale deeds and to ensure transparent mechanism for the purpose.

He was informed that the Registrar and Sub Registrars of Srinagar district have been imparted necessary training by Software Development Unit (SDU) Pune and NIC recently for building capacity to switch over to digital mode of Registration of properties.

He was told that the trained officer shall act as master trainers to provide necessary training to the other officers and officials of the Registration Department of the other districts in Kashmir Division.

On the occasion, Financial Commissioner Revenue said that various initiatives are being taken to rejuvenate Registration Department and in this regard e-Stamping process is also being introduced to supplement the Registration system in J&K.

During his inspection of the subordinate offices of Srinagar district, Dr Kotwal sought information about the Registrations made and facilities available for the clients.

The FCR was informed that more than 10000 Registrations have been made so far across Kashmir division and over Rs 45 crore have been realized as Registration fee and Stamp duty.

Earlier, Registrar Srinagar, presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding functioning of the department and process of Registration of properties.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Sub Registrar East and West and other concerned officers accompanied the FCR during the inspection.