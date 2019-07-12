On Martyrs' day eve, Guv Malik calls for collective endeavour to ensure JK's development

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Governor Satya Pal Malik, in his message on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, has called for collective efforts from all sections of the Society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts.

The Martyr’s Day is commemorated every year on July 13 to pay homage to the people killed in firing by forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on the day in 1931.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the State towards peace and prosperity.