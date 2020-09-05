On Teachers' Day, Kashmiri teacher conferred National Award

On the occasion of Teachers Day on Saturday, Roohi Sultana, a Kashmiri teacher, was awarded “National Award to Teacher-2020” for demonstrating creative and innovative approach towards teaching.

A resident of Tailbal area, on the city outskirts, Sultana was felicitated by President, during a virtual functional at NIC Srinagar, on Teachers Day. The award was given to Sultana by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in behalf of President of India.

The MHRD felicitates teachers at national level every year for their achievements in the field of education.

“During all my service period I have used a low cost art integrated learning method for teaching students. I don’t prefer pen and paper form of teaching and learning. I want my students to learn things practically,” Sultana said.

Sultana said she keeps students engaged with their studies through “play-way” methods as students particularly at primary level are often disinterested with studies.

“I teach them to learn numbers, letters, colours and shapes through play-way method without using pen and paper. I collect ice-cream sticks, cardboards from cloth merchants and left out foam from manufacturing units of Sofa,” she said, adding that the students use this low cost material to draw numbers and letters.

She said using creative methods help the students in development of their language, personality and physical development.

Earlier this year, Sultana was felicitated by Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD) for giving a model of zero investment innovations to teach students.

Sultana is presently posted at Boys Middle School Tailbal and is working as Cluster Resource Person to provide academic assistance to several schools in Gulab Bagh education zone.

Sultana has done her masters in Urdu and Kashmiri and has also completed B Ed and three years course in calligraphy. “I have also done a certificate course in Hindi and diploma in special education,” she said.

She believes the department should focus on primary level schools in terms of infrastructure and academics as these schools form the base of overall education system in J&K.

“Once we succeed in strengthening primary level education, the education system will get strengthened. The best lot of the teachers should also be posted in pre-primary and primary schools,” she said.