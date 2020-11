Ladakh witnessed 125 more COVID19 positive cases on Tuesday while one person died of the deadly virus.

According to media of the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 125 persons, all from Leh, tested positive for COVID19.

This has taken the active COVID19 cases total in Ladakh to 846 including 742 in Leh district and 104 in Kargil district. One COVID19 death was reported from Leh on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Ladakh to 85 with 46 in Leh district and 39 in Kargil district.