Kashmir
Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 12:52 PM

One dead, four injured after car skids off road in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 12:52 PM

The driver of a vehicle died while four other occupants were injured in a road accident in Buthoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official said that a car skidded off the road in Buthoo village, resulting in on spot death of the driver.

Trending News

Rajnath for making peace a permanent feature in J&K

Hails soldiers' resolve at world's highest battlefield

Amit Shah holds internal security meet, focus on J&K

Militants attack police station Shopian, kill cop, flee with his rifle

'Militant, associate killed in Shopian'

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ramzan Reshi son of Ghulam Mohammad and a resident of Buthoo.

The official said that four persons who were also travelling on the car were injured and have been rushed to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Khalil Reshi, Danish Showkat Reshi, Showkat Ahmad Reshi and Mohammad Maqbool Reshi.

Tagged in ,
Related News