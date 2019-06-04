One dead, four injured after car skids off road in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The driver of a vehicle died while four other occupants were injured in a road accident in Buthoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official said that a car skidded off the road in Buthoo village, resulting in on spot death of the driver.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ramzan Reshi son of Ghulam Mohammad and a resident of Buthoo.

The official said that four persons who were also travelling on the car were injured and have been rushed to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Khalil Reshi, Danish Showkat Reshi, Showkat Ahmad Reshi and Mohammad Maqbool Reshi.