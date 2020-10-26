One dead in Handwara road accident

One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Chinar Colony Kulangam area of Handwara.

A senior police official said that a speedy load carrier hit a motorcycle near Chinar Colony Kulangam resulting in the death of a youth and injuries to another. The duo were rushed to District Hospital Handwara, where doctors declared one person dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Sheikh 22 son of Abdul Ahad resident of Vodh Pora Handwara. The injured youth has been identified as Asif Ahmad Shiekh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Vodhpora Handwara.

Meanwhile, police has taken cognizance of the accident and further investigations taken up.