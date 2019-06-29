One held with 1.9 kg charas in Kupwara

Also Read | Auto Draft

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district after over 1.8 kilograms of charas were allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A vehicle was intercepted at the Baripora crossing near Handwara market in the north Kashmir district on Friday and 1.86 kg of charas was recovered from during checking, an officer said.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

One person, Irshad Ahmad Dar, was arrested, while another managed to escape. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the officer added.