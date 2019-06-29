Kashmir
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2019, 5:07 PM

One held with 1.9 kg charas in Kupwara

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2019, 5:07 PM

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district after over 1.8 kilograms of charas were allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

A vehicle was intercepted at the Baripora crossing near Handwara market in the north Kashmir district on Friday and 1.86 kg of charas was recovered from during checking, an officer said.

Trending News

President's Rule in J&K extended for 6 more months

'Article 370 temporary provision'

Residents near International Border get 3% reservation

Jaish militant killed in Kralpora encounter

One person, Irshad Ahmad Dar, was arrested, while another managed to escape. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the officer added.

Tagged in ,
Related News