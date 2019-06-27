One killed, two injured in scrap shop explosion in south Kashmir's Kulgam

A person was killed while two others were injured on Thursday after some explosive material went off at a scrap shop in Chidder area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Some people were trying to set on fire some trash in which the explosive material was lying went off at Chuder Ban village of Khudwani at around 10:45 am, GNS reported.

It said that in the blast, one person died on the spot while as two others suffered serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat.

Both the injured were shifted to PHC Qaimoh where from one critically wounded namely Abbas was referred to district hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment.

SSP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been up to ascertain the nature of blast.

Police version:

In Chidder area of Kulgam, a mysterious blast occurred inside the shop of scrap dealer.

As the workers inside the shop were dismantling the newly arrived scrap, a blast happened inside the shop.

Consequently three persons sustained injuries in this incident, in which one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat succumbed while as two other injured persons identified as Mohammad Abdullah and Yawar Ahmad sustained critical injuries.

The injured persons have been evacuated hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment for their injuries.

Police has registered a case. Officers are investigating the cause of blast.