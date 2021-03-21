One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on highway tomorrow subject to motorable road conditions

One-way passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow on Monday subject to motorable road conditions even as authorities advised people to avoid travelling on the road, which might get blocked in view of the inclement weather forecast in J&K.

The Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains and snow in the region till March 24 that might trigger landslides And shooting stones along the highway given its rocky terrain.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked people to avoid travelling on the highway.

However subject to fair weather, Traffic Control Unit Jammu has been asked to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0600 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 0700 to 1400 hours.

As per the communique, no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

Further, only those Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers stranded between Nashri and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.

It asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.