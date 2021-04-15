One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

A one-way traffic shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow on Friday, even as the traffic police asked commuters to confirm the status of highway in view of a bad weather forecast.

In a communiqué issued this afternoon, J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban for releasing LMVs traffic from Nagrota and Jakheni in the respective time slots of 0500 hours- 1200 hours and 0600 hours– 1300 hours subject to fair weather and motorable road condition.

No vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing, it said.

It, however, advised the commuters to confirm the status of the road from the concerned TCUs before travelling on the road in-view of bad weather prediction by the MeT department for the next few days.

As for the heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), the communiqué said that only those vehicles stranded between Nashri and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar, it added.